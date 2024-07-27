Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 14,323 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 147.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $253.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,955. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.27 and a 200-day moving average of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

