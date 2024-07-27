Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 53,368 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.55. 1,579,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.62.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.