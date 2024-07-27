Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,682,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,663,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

LNG traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $176.72. 1,231,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $184.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

