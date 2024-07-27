Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $110.55. 3,578,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

