Toronto Dominion Bank Has $23 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after buying an additional 678,722 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

