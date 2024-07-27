Toronto Dominion Bank Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $437,420,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,576 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,415,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,041,000 after buying an additional 70,999 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,462 shares of company stock worth $7,206,653. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,267. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

