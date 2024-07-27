Toronto Dominion Bank Has $31.16 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,694 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $31,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $28,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

