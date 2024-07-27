Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.00. The company had a trading volume of 745,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $199.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.34.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

