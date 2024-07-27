Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,785 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,057. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.08.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

