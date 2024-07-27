Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,973 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 6,411,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

