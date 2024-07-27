Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,074 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 11,484,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,902,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.