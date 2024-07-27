Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 75,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,923,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,754,590 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $164.03. The company had a trading volume of 585,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,523. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

