Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.74. The stock had a trading volume of 615,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

