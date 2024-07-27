Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,516 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $26.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,651.69. The stock had a trading volume of 169,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,654.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,619.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.