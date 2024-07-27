Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 158,014 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. 4,664,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,707. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

