Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 176,918 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 176,918 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $23,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,412. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $131.61 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

