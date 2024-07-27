Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,017 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

