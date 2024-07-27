Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 250,000 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.96. 2,669,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.