Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 375,545 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 375,545 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

