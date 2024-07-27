Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $270.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.58.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day moving average is $257.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.