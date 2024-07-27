Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a growth of 183.4% from the June 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,716,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,477. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Get Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.