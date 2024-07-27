Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a growth of 183.4% from the June 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,716,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,477. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.