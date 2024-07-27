Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 83,750.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Shares of TGGI stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,955,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,015. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

