TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

TransCode Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 8,124,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,887. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.