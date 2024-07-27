TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

TransUnion stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in TransUnion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 12,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after buying an additional 698,580 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

