Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $47.42. 6,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.60. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

