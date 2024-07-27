TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

NYSE:TNET traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 594,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a one year low of $96.76 and a one year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.83.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

