TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.0 %

TriNet Group stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. 594,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

