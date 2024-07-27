Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,584. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

