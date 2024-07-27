Truist Financial Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $203.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

