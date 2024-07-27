Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. 713,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

