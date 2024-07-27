Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTVE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 2.8 %

PTVE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $13.11. 224,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,133. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

