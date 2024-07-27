Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 996 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 22,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,707,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $21.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.52. 334,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $470.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.89.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

