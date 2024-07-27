Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,599. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $253.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.19 and its 200-day moving average is $223.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,844 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,735. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

