Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,615 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,122,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 4,015,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,731. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.