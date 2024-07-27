Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.03. 2,270,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,480. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $110.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

