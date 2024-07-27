Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 64,122 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,122 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NYSE:CWH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 2.54. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

