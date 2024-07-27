Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.74. 3,420,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,295. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $118.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

