Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-9.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-9.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.31.

TYL traded up $26.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $590.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $593.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

