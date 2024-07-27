Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.42 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.420 EPS.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 862,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,755. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

