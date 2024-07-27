Ultra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $732,808.26 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $38.85 million and approximately $732,808.26 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,702.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00573044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00067344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009150 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10272531 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $903,446.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

