United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 230592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 253.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.