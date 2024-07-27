United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Stephens

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 253.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

