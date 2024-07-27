United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UBSI. Stephens raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

United Bankshares Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.32 on Friday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

