United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 344,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,770,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Price Performance

UFCS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $558.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.39. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Fire Group

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.