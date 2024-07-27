United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.95.

UPS stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

