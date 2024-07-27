United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.58

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and traded as high as $77.78. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 1,823,462 shares trading hands.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

