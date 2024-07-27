UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 56,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 226,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $111,964,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 18,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $569.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,030. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $581.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.71. The firm has a market cap of $524.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

