Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the June 30th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 42,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.26. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth $957,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

