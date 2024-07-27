Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
UMGNF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.
Get Our Latest Analysis on UMGNF
Universal Music Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Universal Music Group Company Profile
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
