Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

UVSP stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $854.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

